15,000 books for sale at SLO Friends of the Library fundraiser

Reading fans can peruse through more than 15,000 titles at San Luis Obispo Friends of the Library’s annual book sale running Thursday through Saturday.
The sale is a benefit for the nonprofit organization and is held at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building.
Most books sell for $1 per inch. Ninyl LPs, DVDs and CDs are $1 each, and audio and video tapes are 50 cents.
The hours are 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday for members only (memberships sold at the door), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
This is the 38th book sale hosted by the SLO Friends of the Library, which over the course of the past 37 years has raised more than $300,000, according to a news release from the organization.
Some of the money raised has gone toward funding major renovations at the San Luis Obispo City-County Library and providing it with updated resources, according to the release. The library is holding its grand reopening on Saturday.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
Book sale hours
Thursday: 6 to 9 p.m., available to members only, with memberships sold at the door
Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
