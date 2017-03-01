5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, March 2

Book Sale
6 to 9 p.m.
The 38th annual San Luis Obispo Friends of the Library Book Sale is one of the largest and most anticipated book sales in San Luis Obispo County. Most books are $1 per inch. Thursday’s sale is for members only, with memberships sold at the door. Friday and Saturday will be open for all. San Luis Obispo Vets Hall, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. 805-544-3033.
Roxanne de Bastion
6 to 9 p.m.
Berlin-born, London-based singer/songwriter. Last Stage West, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. Free; donations requested for the performer. 805-792-0505.
Star Party
6:30 to 8 p.m.
See what the night sky looks like through a giant telescope with the Central Coast Astronomical Society. All ages. San Luis Obispo County Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-781-4796.
Sunny Wright Trio
7 to 10 p.m.
Sunny Wright performs with her trio every first Wednesday of the month. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St. Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.
George Thorogood
8 p.m.
A fixture at the top of the charts for much of the ’80s, George Thorogood delivers rock ’n’ roll hits such as “Bad to the Bone,” “I Drink Alone” and “Move It On Over.” Chumash Casino, 3400 E. Hwy. 246, Santa Ynez. $45-$65 plus service charge. www.georgethorogood.com. 800-248-6274.
