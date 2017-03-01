Port San Luis names new Harbor Patrol chief

The Port San Luis Harbor District has named a new chief Harbor Patrol officer: Matthew Ashton.
According to a district news release, the Harbor Commission approved the contract for Ashton at its meeting Feb. 28. He began his new duties March 1.
Ashton has worked for the Harbor District as a Harbor Patrol officer since 2011. Prior to that, he was a member of the United States Coast Guard as a machinery technician, assistant engineering petty officer and federal law enforcement boarding officer.
Ashton remains in the United States Coast Guard Reserve with Coast Guard Station Channel Islands.
