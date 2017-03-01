Here’s how to open a fireworks stand in Arroyo Grande for July 4

The application to host a firework stand in Arroyo Grande for the Fourth of July is available now.
Permit applications can be obtained at the Five Cities Fire Authority office at 140 Traffic Way. The deadline to file an application is April 15.
The fire department authorizes six stands per year. Permits are issued to applicants based on their order on the fire department’s existing eligibility list. New applicants that are not on the list will be placed at the end. New applicants would not be eligible until 2020.
“Safe and Sane” fireworks sales begin at noon June 28 through July 5. Fireworks can be discharged only between noon July 3 through midnight July 5.
For information and the eligibility list, visit www.fivecitiesfireauthority.org.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
