Want to camp over Labor Day weekend? Reservations for state parks open March 1

Camping aficionados, take note: Reservations for campsites in California state parks for Labor Day weekend open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 1.
The reservations can be booked through the website Reserve America, which recommends that users log on 10 minutes early to ensure a spot in some of the most popular camping spots from the coast to the Sierra Nevada. You can also call 1-800-444-7275.
In fact, reservations for all of September go on sale Wednesday. Reservations for October open April 1.
Cancellations can be made, according to the website, but patrons may be charged depending on when they do so.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
