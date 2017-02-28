Motorcyclist injured in collision with car on Foothill Boulevard in SLO

A motorcyclist received minor injuries to his leg after colliding with a Toyota Camry on the 700 block of Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday afternoon.
The driver of the car was not injured, and there were no road closures because of the crash, San Luis Obispo Police Department Sgt. John Villanti said.
Police are not sure who is to blame for the crash, which occurred at 2:21 p.m., Villanti said. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the incident, Villanti said.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
