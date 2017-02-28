Templeton advisory group to hold election

Voters on Thursday will elect three new delegates and an alternate to the Templeton Area Advisory Group.
Registered voters living in the Templeton Unified School District can choose from four candidates running for three seats on the seven-person board, which also has two alternates. The election will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Templeton Community Services District board room, 420 Crocker St.
The advisory group makes recommendations on planning and land use issues to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors, Planning Commission and other agencies.
Voters will choose three delegates who will serve two-year terms, with the fourth-place finisher becoming a non-voting alternate serving a one-year term. One alternate position will be left open, either to be filled with an appointee or remain vacant.
Three newcomers — Joel Woodruff, Matthew Parker and Chris Cobey — are running along with incumbent Bob Bejarano.
Questionnaires completed by the candidates are available at taaginfo.org. For information, contact Sarah Maggelet at 805-434-1789.
