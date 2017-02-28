5 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, March 1

Trolley tours to the Point San Luis Lighthouse
Noon, 1 and 2 p.m.
Presented by the Point San Luis Lighthouse Keepers. $20; $15 (for 12 and younger). Reservations, visit www.pointsanluislighthouse.org. 805-540-5771.
Meet the Collectives
4 to 6:30 p.m.
The SLO County Cannabis Business Association Inc. invites the public to network with local San Luis Obispo collectives! Information Press, 75 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-545-7916.
Wednesday Soup Supper
5 to 6:30 p.m.
Fresh homemade soup and fellowship. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Drive, Cambria. Free. 805-927-4356.
Watch a Great Book
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Join us in the SLO Library Community Room for a free showing of “Arrival,” based on Ted Chiang’s short story “Story of Your Life.” SLO Library Community Room, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-1215.
Datsik
9 p.m.
Armed with shaolin bass from the infamous PK-Sound, new bass hip-hop producer returns to the road with the “Ninja Nation 2017 Tour.” The Graduate, 990 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo. $35. (805) 541-0969. www.ninjanationtour.com
