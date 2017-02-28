5 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, March 1

0:37 Motorcyclist killed in Shell Beach crash Pause

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

1:48 Cal Poly rallies to support undocumented students

1:13 Here's how SLO County counts its homeless population

1:42 With 2025 in mind, Diablo Canyon workers talk about their future

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

7:33 Justin Vineyard representatives discuss oak removal

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:56 Flooding, storm damage in Morro Bay