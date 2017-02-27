Morro Bay police search for missing Grover Beach woman

Police were searching Monday for Grover Beach resident Kimberly Musser, who was last seen Friday in Morro Bay.
Friends and family of Musser say she didn’t return home Friday evening and was last seen at The Siren at 900 Main St., according to the Morro Bay Police Department. Musser also has not shown up for work, police said.
Morro Bay police are asking that anyone who has seen Musser or her vehicle — a 2009 royal blue Honda Civic — to call the department at 805-772-6225 then press * to reach dispatch.
Comments