Grover Beach man killed in Shell Beach motorcycle collision

Officials on Monday identified the motorcyclist who died Saturday night in a two-vehicle collision in Shell Beach.
Cody Clark, 29, of Grover Beach suffered fatal injuries about 6:10 p.m. after his motorcycle collided with the left front wheel of a Toyota 4-Runner near the intersection of Shell Beach Road and Leeward Avenue, according to a Pismo Beach Police Department news release.
Witnesses said Clark was riding his motorcycle southbound on Shell Beach Road at a high rate of speed and had run a previous stop sign before he collided with the Toyota, which was turning left onto the northbound side of the road from Leeward Avenue.
The driver of the Toyota, its only occupant, was not injured.
A portion of Shell Beach Road was closed for three hours while Pismo Beach police officers completed their investigation at the scene of the collision.
Clark’s autopsy is scheduled for later this week. The investigation remains ongoing.
