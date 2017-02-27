Morro Bay police invite public to stop by for ‘Coffee with a Cop’

Stop by Rock Espresso Bar in Morro Bay Tuesday morning to chat with officers from the Morro Bay Police Department.
The Department is sponsoring “Coffee with a Cop,” part of a national initiative that provides the public an opportunity to meet officers, drink coffee and build relationships outside of an emergency situation.
“If you have questions about the department, how or why we do things or any other topics you want to discuss, stop on by. We will buy you a cup of coffee,” reads a post about the event on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
The event is from 7 to 9 a.m. at Rock Espresso Bar, 275 Morro Bay Blvd.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
