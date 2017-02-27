5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, Feb. 28

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Services include: checks of blood pressure, pulse and weight, blood test for anemia, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. No appointment is needed for these basic services. Morro Bay Recreation Services, 1001 Kennedy Way, Morro Bay. Free. 805-544-2484.
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner at Atascadero United Methodist Church
5:15 to 6 p.m., 6:15 to 7 p.m.
The dinner is a fundraiser for the church’s youth Sierra Service Project teams. For more information about the church, go to www.atascaderoumc.org. Atascadero United Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero. $10; free for children 12 and younger. 805-466-2566.
Annual Spaghetti Dinner
5:30 to 7 p.m.
Food and music. Spaghetti, green salad, garlic bread and homemade desserts. Estero Bay United Methodist Church, 3000 Hemlock Ave., Morro Bay. $10; $5 for children. 805-772-7644.
Central Coast Grown Movie Night Fundraiser
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Join Central Coast Grown to celebrate local food and farms with a screening of “Gaining Ground” — a documentary about local, sustainable farming communities. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-769-8344.
Jazz Jam Session
7 to 9 p.m.
Jazz Jam Sessions, co-sponsored by the SLO County Jazz Federation. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-5888.
