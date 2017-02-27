SLO County needs your storm damage reports to lobby for federal aid

If you suffered damage from the storms that have battered the Central Coast over the past two months, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services wants to hear about it.
SLO County OES is asking residents and local businesses to report any storm damage they’ve received in order to determine whether the county is eligible for a federal disaster declaration, according to a county news release.
The county declared a local emergency Jan. 24 and Gov. Jerry Brown declared an emergency in 49 counties, including San Luis Obispo County, on Jan. 23, but county and state declarations only make disaster assistance funds available to local government and public agencies that suffered damage, the release said.
A federal disaster declaration, however, would provide money to affected residents and businesses, as well. Storm damage information will be compiled and given to state and federal authorities to see whether SLO County qualifies for a federal disaster declaration, the release said.
To report damage, call 805-781-5020, click on the “Contact Us” link on the county OES website, or mail to: County OES, 1055 Monterey St., Suite D430, San Luis Obispo, CA 93408. Include your name, contact phone number, address and a brief overview of the damage, including repair and other costs.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
