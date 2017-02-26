Snow frosts Santa Lucia Mountains — and more could be on the way

Snow in San Luis Obispo County? It’s possible — just ask those who woke up to see the white-capped Santa Lucia Mountains on Sunday morning.
Residents from Cambria to Lake Nacimiento reported seeing the snowy mountaintops Sunday, and more could be on the way.
PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said there’s a chance for mountain snow down to between 3,000 and 3,500 feet Monday, but only light accumulations are expected on the higher peaks.
Another weak, upper-level, low-pressure system will bring a few scattered rain showers on Monday. Moisture is limited and rain accumulation should be less than a tenth of an inch, and winds will remain below 25 mph, he said.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
