5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Feb. 27

Explore the Tide Pools at Corallina Cove
3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Learn some local history while walking the bluffs looking for sea birds, whales, seals and otters. Explore the tide pools of Corallina Cove at low tide. Rain cancels. No dogs please. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Diabetes Happy Hour
5 to 6 p.m.
Meet others with Type 2 and Type 1 diabetes at these monthly discussions on a variety of topics. French Hospital Medical Center, Copeland Pavilion, 1823 Johnson Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-597-6780.
Surfrider Core Volunteer Orientation
6 to 8 p.m.
Join Surfrider Foundation for their next Core Volunteer Orientation. Training will provide you with the knowledge and tools you need to be a Surfrider ambassador. iFixit, 1330 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 650-395-7873.
Miss Leo
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Folk and indie singer-songwriter. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero No. 5, Morro Bay. Free, tip jar passed for featured artist. 805-772-8388.
Cambria Computer Club
7 p.m.
Bring your problems, questions and ideas to share. If you have a specific problem with your computer technology, handheld device like tablet or smartphone, or software, come for assistance. Rabobank, 1070 Main St., Cambria.
