Government meetings around SLO County for the week of Feb. 27

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consider new rules for Elm Street Off Leash Dog Park; approve fiscal year 2016-17 mid-year budget report.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Approve an amendment to the municipal code to allow paddleboards on Atascadero Lake. Consider ordinances to bring the city in line with 2016 California Building Code updates.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a 290-vehicle RV resort within Links Golf Course, 5151 Jardine Road. Recommend approval of the 2016 General Plan Annual Report to the City Council.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Permit for interior and exterior remodel of existing restaurant and addition of a new patio trellis at 1351 Price St.
Los Osos Community Services District. Meets Thursday. 805-528-9370. Discussion on use of district office as a vote center; special districts association call for nominations.
