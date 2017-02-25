Motorcyclist killed after crashing into SUV in Shell Beach

A motorcyclist died after crashing into an SUV in Shell Beach on Saturday evening, according to police and eye-witness reports.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Shell Beach Road and Leeward Avenue. The block was closed following the crash and remained blocked to traffic at 6:30 p.m.
The Pismo Beach Police Department said all of its units are currently at the scene, and the accident is under investigation.
Tribune reporter Travis Gibson contributed to this report.
