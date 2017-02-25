Driver charged with DUI after rollover at Madonna Inn

A woman was charged with driving under the influence after she allegedly lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a pole, causing the car to roll over, at the Madonna Inn on Saturday evening, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Police responded to the scene after receiving a call about 4:30 p.m.
No one was injured in the incident, Sgt. Aaron Schafer said.
The driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Capt. Jeff Smith said.
The crash occurred toward the end of SLO Craft Beer Fest, which took place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the expo center, but it is unclear whether the driver had attended the event, Schafer said.
An investigation is ongoing, officials said.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
