Motorcyclist killed in Shell Beach crash

Crews cut two almost-150-foot eucalyptus trees that were threatening to fall into the Fremont Hall dormitory at Cal Poly on Saturday, February 19, 2017. The dorm is still threatened, because the hillside behind the dormitory continues to shift.
Cal Poly evacuated students living in the Fremont Hall dormitory after the hillside behind the building became destabilized on Saturday, February 18, 2017, after several days of storms. School officials feat that two large eucalyptus trees could fall onto the building.
The large storm on Friday, February 17, 2017, hit Morro Bay with heavy rains and high winds. Morro Bay State Park was closed early in the day, and many roads were flooded or blocked by trees. Here's a look at the storm damage.
Strong wind gusts during rainstorms on Friday, February 17, 2017, near the Highway 46/41 interchange at Cholame in San Luis Obispo County caused at least three vehicles to overturn, including two semi-trailers, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Multiple trees fell on Corbett Canyon Road on Friday, February 17, 2017, closing the roadway. Trees also downed power lines on Carpenter Canyon Road near Cold Canyon landfill, south of San Luis Obispo. Oceano Dunes closed for the weekend because of the storms.
Trees on the Morro Bay High School campus knocked out some of the school’s solar panels and hit two cars. Ryan Pinkerton, assistant superintendent for San Luis Coastal Unified School District, talks about plans to slowly evacuate students Friday, February 17, 2007, because of the downed trees. Morro Bay fire chief also offers advice on downed power lines.