5 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Feb. 26

Pancake breakfast and wine raffle
9 to 11 a.m.
Breakfast and wine raffle featuring a bottle of Saxum Wine (winner need not be present). Santa Rosa Catholic Church, 1174 Main St. Cambria. $8 for adults, $4 for children. Raffle tickets are $3 each or two for $5. 805-927-4816.
Anne McCue
1 to 4 p.m.
Singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, video director and radio host from Australia. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. 805-226-8881.
Judith and the Jazz Krewe and the Black Market Band
1 to 2 p.m., 2:15 to 4:30 p.m.
Mardi Gras Sunday. Bring an instrument to join a jam session at 11 a.m. Food, drinks and dance floor available. pismojazz2015@gmail.com: Pismo Beach Veterans Memorial Hall, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $5 to $10. 805-481-7840.
San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra “Stars of SLO”
3 to 5 p.m.
Concert features two local artists: Anthony Yi on saxophone, playing Introduction and Variations on Carnival of Venice, and Dave Strickler on euphonium, performing the first movement of UFO Dreams. Cuesta College Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $20; $10 for students with ID; free for children 8 and younger. 805-464-9434.
Jam with Jill Knight
7 to 10 p.m.
Bring a musical instrument and jam with Jill Knight. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St. Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.
