Customers injured when car crashes into downtown Cambria cafe

Emergency crews responded to downtown Cambria on Saturday morning after a speeding pickup crashed into a parked car and sent it crashing into the dining room of the French Corner Bakery, according to the Cambria Fire Department.
Five people, not including the driver, were taken from the scene to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with various injuries, including one victim who sustained major trauma, Cambria fire Capt. Emily Torlano said. She said four people were treated at the scene with minor injuries.
“She took the brunt of it sitting at the tables inside,” said Torlano, whose engine was third to respond to the incident at Main Street and Burton Drive. She also noted that the cafe was full with the Saturday morning breakfast crowd.
“It was high-visibility,” Torlano added. “I think it impacted a lot of civilians, just the visual nature of the incident.”
Cal Fire, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol and California Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to the scene.
The driver, who CHP identified as Jeremy Preston, was arrested at the scene.
Torlano said the driver ran the stop sign at Burton Drive and crashed into a Mercedes car parked in front of the bakery, sending both vehicles careening into the building. The Mercedes was pushed entirely into the cafe, Torlano said.
Cambria Fire Department Capt. John Gibson said the bakery sustained heavy damage and is “for sure condemned” and the adjacent Cambria Drug & Gift would be closed until an inspector could evaluate it.
Aaron Linn, general manager of nearby Linn’s Restaurant, said he knows the driver.
“I grew up with him since we were boys,” he said.
Linn also said he knows one of the victims.
“I want to know which of our customers is hurt, which of our friends is hurt,” Linn said.
Bakery owner Miguel Viveros was removing baked goods and other perishables from the business shortly after 11 a.m. He said he was at home at the time of the incident.
“This is really sad because I don’t even have an idea how long it takes just to open the doors again for business,” said Viveros, who has owned the business for 12 years. “We don’t even know exactly what’s going to happen.”
Bakery employee Martin Garcia was on site when the crash occurred.
“We didn’t see it, we just felt the impact,” said Garcia, who has worked at the bakery for a year. “It just happened in a matter of seconds.”
Jasmin Bucio said she was standing where the vehicles landed but baker, Emmanuel Cosme, pulled her out of the way just in time.
“We all thought it was an earthquake,” Cosme said.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
