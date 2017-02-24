McDonald’s fans turn out for free Shamrock straws in A.G., but only 17 were lucky

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

1:03 Winds batter South County; flooding, and downed trees, power lines block roadways

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:09 Trees crush cars, solar panels at Morro Bay High; students to be evacuated from campus