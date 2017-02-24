McDonald’s fans turn out for free Shamrock straws in A.G., but only 17 were lucky

For those who showed up to a McDonald’s in Arroyo Grande on Friday in hopes of receiving a specialty straw and then found out there were only 17, there was a silver lining: a free Chocolate Shamrock Shake.
But while some patrons still left disappointed when there were not enough straws – which McDonald’s says were designed by a team of aerospace and robotic engineers – others had arrived to wait in line early enough to be in the lucky 17.
Brian Tanner, 33, of San Luis Obispo arrived at 10:45 a.m. for the noon event clad in a festive green McDonald’s “Do the shamrock shake” T-shirt (“Got to be dressed right,” he said). He waited for over an hour for his coveted 16th ticket, which he said garnered him a bid of $500 from another customer who was farther back in line.
Tanner said he rejected the offer in favor of trying the J-shaped straw, which gives “a proportional amount of both chocolate and mint flavors in each sip,” according to McDonald’s. His conclusion? It sucked up both mint and chocolate flavors initially, but once the drink was halfway done, that wasn’t the case.
“Thinking about it now, I should have maybe took (the offer),” he said. “But what are you going to do.”
Only 2,000 straws were produced for the promotion, and the McDonald’s in Arroyo Grande was just one of two participating in California and 17 nationwide.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
