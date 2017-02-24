Six local chefs to compete in ‘Chopped’ style competition in Paso Robles

The Inspired Home, Garden and Gourmet Expo will host six local chefs in a “Chopped” style competition on Saturday at the Paso Robles Event Center.
The Taste Buds Best Chef Competition will start at 1 p.m. and the doors to the expo center will open at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free and the competition will be judged by a professional panel of judges as well as the attending public.
All ingredients used in the competition will be supplied by Talley Farms and the recipes used will be published in the March issue of Inspired Health Magazine.
More than 100 home improvement, landscape, interior design and gourmet professionals from around the Central Coast will be presenting new trends, products and services aimed at improving home dining experiences. Attendees will be able to enjoy wine tasting for $5, the proceeds of which will go to benefit The Wellness Kitchen. JD Fabrications will also be giving away a Santa Maria-style barbeque.
Robert Shutt: 805-781-7902, @roshu42
Comments