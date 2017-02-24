Nacimiento-Fergusson Road repairs start next week

Work to repair storm damage on Nacimiento-Fergusson Road will begin on Monday and is expected to take three or four weeks, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday.
The road is the only connection from the coast to Highway 101 between Cambria and Carmel.
Construction to repair a failing portion of the road will run Monday to Saturday, weather permitting, Debbie Evans, roads program manager for Los Padres National Forest, said in a news release.
The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 12 to 6 p.m. those days.
It will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to noon. It will also be open on Sundays.
Comments