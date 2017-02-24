6 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Feb. 25

Rock Show
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Local rock expert Ernie Perlich will show his large and fascinating collection. All ages welcome. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-781-4796.
Taste Bud’s Best Chef Competition
1 to 3 p.m.
The contest includes chefs competing in a “Chopped”-style battle at the Inspired Home Expo using a CSA box from Talley Farms. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. Free. 805-305-0579.
Doublewide, Texas
2 to 4 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
In this hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $10. 805-927-8190.
Friends of Prado Day Center Culinary Carnival
4:30 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale. To purchase tickets, please visit www.sloculinarycarnival.com. In its ninth year, the carnival is Friends of Prado Day Center’s largest fundraising event, with proceeds going to support day-to-day operation of Prado Day Center. The ticket price is $75 per person for this early evening event. San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $75. 805-541-7963.
Cal Poly “Just Jazz” Concert
8 p.m.
Cal Poly’s best student jazz musicians will display their dedication to America’s great art form at the annual “Just Jazz” concert presented by University Jazz Bands. Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
The Cinders Blues Band
8 to 10 p.m.
A real bargain for real blues that you can dance to. Come out and get an earful of real blues with The Cinders. D’Anbino Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $10. 805-227-6800.
