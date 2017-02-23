Jordan Cunningham holds meet-and-greet attended mostly by SLO supporters

About 130 people met at the Veterans Memorial Building in San Luis Obispo Thursday evening for an open house hosted by state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham.
Though several boisterous attendees waved signs and protested federal policies spearheaded by President Donald Trump’s administration, the event was mostly cordial with Cunningham greeted largely by supporters. Cunningham, a Republican, is two months into his first term representing the 35th District.
The crowd included District Attorney Dan Dow, Assistant District Attorney Lee Cunningham (his father) and several former colleagues from his time as a deputy prosecutor. His predecessor, former assemblyman Katcho Achadjian also attended, along with various law enforcement and government officials.
Cunningham spent the first part of the meet-and-greet fielding questions about his recently introduced bills, including Assembly Bill 457 that would create a commission to evaluate the feasibility of using Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant’s desalination facility to boost local water supplies.
Then he moved around the room chatting individually with constituents, including Creston resident Ben Clark, who said he was familiar with Cunningham from interviewing him for a college newspaper during the campaign.
“I like the guy and I like what he has to say a lot,” Clark said. “It seems like he works well with people on both sides (of the political aisle.)”
Pozo resident Dylan Hade agreed and said it was more important than ever for California Republican lawmakers to work with Democrats, the majority party in the Legislature, to get anything accomplished.
“I tend to disagree with California politics,” he said. “But I think it’s important to bridge those gaps.”
Not everyone at the event supported Cunningham’s views. Cheryl Storton, of Arroyo Grande, said she attended as part of her city’s chapter of Indivisible, a grassroots progressive movement created after the presidential election to organize and connect activists nationwide to oppose Trump and Republican policies.
Indivisible activists have been most evident in recent town halls held by members of Congress during their legislative break. Large, raucous crowds have turned out nationwide to challenge Republican lawmakers.
Storton said she came to lobby Cunningham to vote yes on state Senate Bill 149, which would deny a presidential nominee from appearing on California ballots if the candidate hasn’t disclosed their tax returns for a five-year period before the election.
“That’s something he can do,” Storton said.
