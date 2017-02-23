Pismo Beach buiding a seawall to bolster Price Street cliffside

If you’ve noticed the cliffside along Price Street looking different lately, you’re not alone.
Pismo Beach is midway through a $450,000 construction project to build a seawall along the crumbling cliffs near The Inn at the Cove to hopefully bolster the fragmenting rocks and prevent further bluff erosion. The project began in mid-January and is expected to be completed sometime in the next three months.
The project was approved via an emergency coastal development permit in December. About $130,000 of the cost is coming out of the city’s general fund, and the rest is paid for by a grant from the state Division of Boating and Waterways.
“We’ve been monitoring that area for a while, and it’s gotten to the point where it threatened the important infrastructure of Price Street,” Pismo Beach Public Works Director Ben Fine said Thursday.
Fine noted that though the average rate of erosion on the bluffs is about 6 inches per year, that number can be misleading.
“It’s not really 6 inches each year,” he said. “You lose nothing, and nothing, and nothing, and then 5 feet suddenly. It’s those sudden, emergency events we are concerned about.”
Though the wall is a conspicuous green at the moment, once completed it will be painted to look like the surrounding cliffside, so passersby won’t notice the addition.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
