4 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Feb. 24

Monarch butterfly migration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily. Rain cancels. Highway 1, half-mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.
Adult movie in the library
1 p.m.
“Light Between Oceans.” Popcorn will be provided. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-6394.
Christopher O’Riley in concert
6 p.m.
Christopher O’Riley, host of NPR’s “From the Top,” will perform piano numbers ranging from pre-Baroque to present-day. Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $35 to $65. 805-781-3009.
Pajama party with author Lee White
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Children’s author Lee White will read from her books “The Family Read-Together Night” and “Double Crossings.” Popcorn, hot cocoa, cookies and cider will be served. Hosted by Foundation for SLO County Public Libraries. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-546-1392.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments