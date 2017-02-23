Paso Robles bans smoking in public places starting in March

The Paso Robles City Council took final action Tuesday to adopt an ordinance banning tobacco and marijuana smoking in public places around the city. The law takes effect 30 days after the council vote, which would be March 23.
The council unanimously approved a first reading of the ordinance two weeks ago.
Under the new law, tobacco use — including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars and pipes — and marijuana smoking aren’t allowed in city buildings and enclosed public places; at outdoor events and city parks, trails and sports facilities; or in common areas of multi-unit residential buildings. Tobacco smokers must stay at least 20 feet away from the entrance or exit of any commercial establishment.
In addition, the law bans marijuana smoking on city property including streets, sidewalks, trails, bike paths, alleys, highways and parking lots.
It also prohibits marijuana smoking on the grounds of schools or day care centers and while driving or riding in a vehicle. Smokers must stay at least 1,000 feet from schools and day care centers, unless they’re using marijuana in a private residence.
State law has banned smoking in playgrounds, workplaces, bars and restaurants since the early 2000s.
