Wine, beer festivals to return to Templeton in May

Two Templeton festivals are due to delight wine and beer lovers this spring.
The Templeton Wine Festival returns to Templeton Park on May 6. Now in its fifth year, the festival is doubling its physical footprint this year to encompass half of the 3.5-acre park on Crocker Street, according to Sarah Maggelet, CEO of the Templeton Chamber of Commerce, which produces the afternoon-long event.
About 600 people are expected to attend the Templeton Wine Festival this year, Maggelet said, adding that attendance has increased 20 percent each year.
Festivalgoers can sip beverages from more than 30 wineries, two cider houses and two breweries, and sample locally crafted olive oil and food. Also in store are arts and crafts vendors and live music by the self-described “Troubadour of Templeton,” Jim Sweetwater, and soul rocker Joy Bonner.
The second annual Templeton Rotary Beer Festival, May 7 at Templeton Park, will feature beer, cider and food, plus live music. That event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Templeton.
Tickets for each festival are $35 in advance, or $45 at the door. (Non-drinkers can attend either festival for $20.) Folks can attend both events for $60 apiece.
For information, call the Templeton Chamber of Commerce at 805-434-1789 or visit templetonwinefestival.com. Details are also available at templetonbeerfest.com.
