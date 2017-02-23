Small quake near Gaviota rattles parts of Santa Barbara County

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:58 Atascadero Lake spills over for first time in 7 years

0:55 Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event

4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly

0:57 Protests at Cal Poly against Milo Yiannopoulos

0:21 Anti-Trump protesters walk through Cal Poly campus ahead of Milo Yiannopoulos' speech

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery