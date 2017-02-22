5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Feb. 23

The Frights
7 p.m.
The Frights are a surf rock band from San Diego. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Tickets start at $44, plus ticketing fees.
Charlie Shoemake’s Central Coast Jazz Institute Series
7 to 9 p.m.
Charlie and Sandi Shoemake produce the jazz series on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St. Cambria. $15. 805-927-0179.
One Night of Queen
7:30 p.m.
This spectacular live concert event recreates the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of the famous rock band. Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $38 to $67. 805-756-4849.
Creedence Clearwater Revisited
8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rhythm section Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford from Creedence Clearwater Revival are joined by John Tristao, guitarist Kurt Griffey and L.A. musician Steve Gunner. Chumash Casino, 3400 E. Hwy. 246, Santa Ynez. $45 to $55, plus service charge. 800-248-6274. www.creedence-revisited.com.
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
8 p.m.
Cal Poly production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” which follows six precocious sixth-graders who compete to become champion. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12-$20. 805-756-4849.
