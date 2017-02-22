Kittens need foster homes, and Woods Humane Society will show you how to help

Woods Humane Society has some breaking “mews” to share.
The organization is hosting a “Bottle Baby Workshop” at the North County Adoption Center in Atascadero on Saturday. The goal of the workshop is to help train more people to foster kittens that aren’t old enough to be kept at the shelter, which means they could be anywhere from 1 day to 8 weeks old.
“We’re trying to get ahead of it, that’s what this training’s for,” said Steve Kragenbrink, the shelter’s director of marketing and community programs. The training program is one of the resources Woods absorbed when it merged with North County Humane Society at the beginning of this year, Kragenbrink said.
“They’re resources Woods hasn’t had before,” he said. “We want to prepare as many foster homes as we can. We’re just starting to bring out the babies, and we’re going to need a lot of help taking care of them.”
Extremely young kittens don’t have strong-enough immune systems to stay healthy in a shelter environment and many still need to be bottle-fed.
When people bring young kittens to the shelter, the shelter calls around to find foster homes that can care for the kittens until they’re strong enough to go to the shelter. Kitten season, when there’s an increase in kitten births, hasn’t quite started yet, but “we need to make sure we have people trained up, ready to go and on call,” Kragenbrink said.
“We handle all the medical. They (the foster parents) just give them a warm, loving home and get their immune systems built up enough so they can move into the shelter,” Kragenbrink said.
To register for the training, call 805-466-5403 or email tlott@woodshumanesociety.org.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
