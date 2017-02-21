Atascadero wants to hear from residents about regulating marijuana

Atascadero city staff will host three open houses starting Wednesday to answer questions and to hear from residents about regulation of marijuana in the wake of Proposition 64, the statewide ballot measure voters approved in November that legalized recreational use of marijuana.
The state will begin issuing licenses to marijuana-related business on Jan. 1, 2018. Atascadero officials plan to draft regulations before licenses are issued and want feedback from the community before establishing new rules, according to a city news release.
“These events are intended to provide an opportunity for members of the public to meet one-on-one with a member of our staff to share their thoughts on how the city should regulate the use, sale and production of recreational marijuana,” according to the release.
Two events will be held at City Hall, 6500 Palma Ave.: one from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and one from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. A third event will be at the Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m. March 2.
For information, contact Terrie Banish, deputy city manager, at 805-470-3490.
