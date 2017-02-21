Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham to hold open house in SLO

California Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham will host a district open house for constituents of the 35th Assembly District on Thursday at the San Luis Obispo County Veterans Hall.
The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Hall at 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo.
Cunningham, a Republican, and his district staff will be on hand to “connect with constituents and hear what issues are important to the community,” according to a news release from Cunningham’s office Tuesday.
The 35th Assembly District encompasses all of San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County.
Comments