SLO Muslim community to host ‘get to know your neighbors’ event

The San Luis Obispo Muslim community wants to become better acquainted with its neighbors and help elected representatives hear from their constituents.
Mosque of Nasreen and the Islamic Society of San Luis Obispo County on Friday will host a “Get to know your Muslim neighbors” event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 651 E. Foothill Blvd.
If you go:
- What: “Get to know your Muslim neighbors” hosted by Mosque of Nasreen and the Islamic Society of San Luis Obispo County. The event is free and open to the public; an optional $1 donation for stamps and postcards is appreciated.
- When: Friday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: Church of Latter Day Saints, 651 E. Foothill Blvd.
- RSVP: Pre-register online at eventbrite.com/e/get-to-know-your-muslim-neighbors-tickets.
Organizers previously planned to host the event at the mosque, but it was moved to the church after more than 300 people expressed interest in attending, a number the mosque could not accommodate.
“We’ve had many people reach out to us recently who are concerned about our well-being after the divisive election campaign, and especially after the temporary travel ban executive order,” Noha Kolkailah, one of the event’s organizers, said in a statement.
“We are grateful for the support we’ve been receiving. We are inviting everyone to this event to discuss how we can support each other and how we can continue to build connections with our neighbors.”
The event will begin with a meet-and-greet, followed by a series of speakers, including Rubia Siddiqi, president of the Cal Poly Muslim Student Association; Ermina Karim, president of the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce; and Stephen Lloyd Moffett, a Cal Poly professor and Muslim Student Association adviser.
A question-and-answer session will follow, and attendees will also be provided with postcards they can use to write to their elected representatives.
Dawn Addis, one of the co-leaders of Women’s March San Luis Obipso, some of whom are supporting the event, said she hopes attendees will be able to learn something, but also find ways make their views known.
“It isn’t just about education,” she said. “It’s also about taking action to let this new administration hear local voices.”
Those interested in attending the event can RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/get-to-know-your-muslim-neighbors-tickets.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments