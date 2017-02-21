Seven juveniles not wearing seat belts were ejected from SUV in Templeton rollover

Seven of the nine people injured in a Sunday night rollover crash in Templeton are juveniles and were ejected from the car, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 6:40 p.m., a 17-year-old male was driving a 1999 Toyota 4Runner east on El Pomar Drive near Moss Lane in Templeton when the car overturned for unknown reasons.
An 18-year-old man was sitting in the front right passenger seat and both front passengers were wearing their seat belts, the CHP said. However, seven juvenile males sitting in the back of the car were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle when it overturned.
All nine passengers were taken to local hospitals by ambulances, the CHP said, and their injuries varied from minor to major.
The crash is still under investigation, but drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.
