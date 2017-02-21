Local

February 21, 2017 3:45 PM

SLO County season-to-date rainfall totals as of Tuesday

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

The rain that’s been soaking the Central Coast for weeks now has caused areas around San Luis Obispo County to far exceed their average rainfall totals for the season-to-date.

“Pretty much every station that’s listed is already over the full rainfall season average,” said PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. “Every station on here has gone over what we would expect for the year and many stations are around 200 percent of normal.”

Much of the rain has been the result of atmospheric rivers moving over the region, Lindsey said, adding that these “rivers in the sky” can carry more water than the Amazon River.

Here’s how much rain has fallen in your area so far this season:

Season-to-date rainfall totals as of Tuesday, February 21 (in inches)

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)

25.42

Atascadero Mutual Water Company

26.33

Baywood Park

21.1

Cal Poly

32.17

Camp San Luis

30

Diablo Canyon

27.17

Lake Lopez

31.2

Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)

24.42

Morro Bay

21

Nipomo, East

28.72

Nipomo, South

21.24

Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)

22.53

Paso Robles Municipal Airport

14.32

Rocky Butte

73.56

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

22.42

SLOWeather.com

34.64

San Simeon

30.33

Templeton

24.90

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

3 rescued after car gets stuck in San Marcos Creek near San Miguel

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos