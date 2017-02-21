SLO County season-to-date rainfall totals as of Tuesday

The rain that’s been soaking the Central Coast for weeks now has caused areas around San Luis Obispo County to far exceed their average rainfall totals for the season-to-date.
“Pretty much every station that’s listed is already over the full rainfall season average,” said PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. “Every station on here has gone over what we would expect for the year and many stations are around 200 percent of normal.”
Much of the rain has been the result of atmospheric rivers moving over the region, Lindsey said, adding that these “rivers in the sky” can carry more water than the Amazon River.
Here’s how much rain has fallen in your area so far this season:
Season-to-date rainfall totals as of Tuesday, February 21 (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
25.42
Atascadero Mutual Water Company
26.33
Baywood Park
21.1
Cal Poly
32.17
Camp San Luis
30
Diablo Canyon
27.17
Lake Lopez
31.2
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
24.42
Morro Bay
21
Nipomo, East
28.72
Nipomo, South
21.24
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
22.53
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
14.32
Rocky Butte
73.56
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
22.42
SLOWeather.com
34.64
San Simeon
30.33
Templeton
24.90
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
