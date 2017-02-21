5 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, Feb. 22

Adventures with Nature: Birds of Land and Sea at Morro Rock
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Observe cormorants, pelicans and various species and age classes of gulls. Watch for resident peregrine falcons over the Rock and sea birds in the channel. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Paws to Read
3 to 4 p.m.
Children can improve their reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. Bring your favorite book or read one of ours. San Luis Obispo County Library, Los Osos, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Softec’s 3rd Annual Women in Tech Dinner
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Dinner, networking and “TED Talk”-style presentations at MindBody. MindBody, 651 Tank Farm Road, San Luis Obispo. $40.
J Boog
7 p.m.
J Boog is an American reggae and R&B vocalist and songwriter. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Tickets start at $35, plus ticketing fees. 805-546-8600.
Paddy Moloney & The Chieftains
7:30 p.m.
With a career that spans more than five decades and more than 40 albums, The Chieftains are not only Ireland’s premier musical ambassadors, but also a major force behind the worldwide appeal of Celtic music. Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $38.40 to $88. 805-756-4849.
