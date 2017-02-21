SLO County rainfall totals as of Tuesday morning

The latest storms on the Central Coast felled trees, caused crashes and power outages throughout the county and forced one Cal Poly dorm to evacuate. Scattered showers are expected to taper off Tuesday afternoon and end Tuesday night, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. The Central Coast will see clear to partly cloudy skies Wednesday through Friday, but storms may be back for the weekend.
Here’s how much rain fell in your town during the latest storm system:
Rainfall totals from Sunday through 8 a.m. Tuesday (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.25
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
0.82
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.56
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
1.25
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
1.53
Baywood Park
0.79
Cal Poly
2.02
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.60
Camp San Luis
1.48
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.96
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.96
Diablo Canyon
1.08
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.36
Islay Hill
1.50
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.11
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.47
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
0.88
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.70
Mission Prep
2.01
Morro Bay
0.32
Nipomo, East
0.88
Nipomo, South
0.68
Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain
1.09
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
0.68
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
0.31
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
0.72
Hwy. 41 and Toro Creek Road
1.85
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
1.21
Rocky Butte
5.52
Santa Maria Public Airport
0.42
Santa Margarita
1.72
San Miguel
1.61
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
1.00
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
1.53
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
1.49
San Simeon
1.52
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
1.53
Shandon
0.32
Templeton
1.48
Vandenberg Air Force Base
1.01
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E
