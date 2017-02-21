Local

Hwy. 41 in Atascadero closed due to rock slide

By Gabby Ferreira

Update, 11:26 a.m.

Highway 41 is closed between San Gabriel Road and Old Morro Road and will reopen in four to six hours, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Original story:

Highway 41 in Atascadero is closed at San Gabriel Road because of a rock slide just east of the Three Bridges Oak Preserve area, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

The closure was first reported at about 10:12 a.m. on the California Highway Patrol’s website. Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay reopened Feb. 11 after mudslides closed the highway for more than a month.

The magnitude of the slide and the estimated time it will take to clear are currently unknown.

