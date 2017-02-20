5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, Feb. 21

Piedras Blancas Light Station tours
9:45 a.m.
Sept. 1-June 14 tours are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 1.5 miles north of the lighthouse. $10 for adults, $5 for age 6-17, no fee ages 5 and younger. Special arrangements must be made for groups of 10 or more. 805-927-8574.
Studio Project: Freeform Collage-Making
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit The Studio and find a table full of supplies to create a collage of your choice. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. 805-545-5874.
Monarch butterfly migration
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.
50 Plus Yoga Class
1 to 2 p.m.
“New year, better body” is the theme for the one-hour 50 Plus Yoga class. Cost is $45 per month; purchase a yoga-punch pass for $85 that includes eight lessons. Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Dr., Paso Robles. 760-382-3560. Register online at www.prcity.com/recreation.
Folk Duo Beercoon at The Drum
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Award winning duo on tour from the OC — Andrea Walker & Jax Braggiotti. Bang The Drum Brewery, 950 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Free; tip jar passed for featured artist. 805-242-8372.
