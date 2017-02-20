Cal Poly’s Fremont Hall residents will be allowed back to get belongings

There is still no timeline for when students will be able to return to Cal Poly’s Fremont Hall, which has been evacuated since Saturday after storms eroded a nearby hillside, but authorities will allow residents to return Monday and Tuesday to get their belongings.
The update, which was posted on University Housing’s website, said that residents are to go to the front door of Fremont Hall with a list of items they need. Due to safety concerns, they will have only a few minutes to gather their belongings.
Here are the dates and times when residents can go into the dorm:
Monday: 2 to 2:30 p.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 7:30 to 8 a.m. and 12:30 to 1 p.m.
