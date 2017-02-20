Local

February 20, 2017 12:35 PM

Cal Poly’s Fremont Hall residents will be allowed back to get belongings

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

There is still no timeline for when students will be able to return to Cal Poly’s Fremont Hall, which has been evacuated since Saturday after storms eroded a nearby hillside, but authorities will allow residents to return Monday and Tuesday to get their belongings.

The update, which was posted on University Housing’s website, said that residents are to go to the front door of Fremont Hall with a list of items they need. Due to safety concerns, they will have only a few minutes to gather their belongings.

Here are the dates and times when residents can go into the dorm:

Monday: 2 to 2:30 p.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 7:30 to 8 a.m. and 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cal Poly dormitory remains threatened by unstable hillside; two large trees cut down

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos