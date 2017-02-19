Westminster winners: Atascadero girl and beagle get dog show honors

An Atascadero resident and her beagle won Best Junior Handler at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Tuesday, according to a news release.
Mallori Seifert and Miles, her 3-year-old beagle, bested 87 competitors over a two-day period of preliminary competitions to join eight finalists. Seifert then claimed the title, which is given to dog handlers between 9 and 18 years old based on their handling abilities, in Madison Square Garden.
“Winning Best Junior Handler at Westminster is a dream come true for young dog handlers,” Gail Miller Bisher, director of communications for Westminster Kennel Club, said in the release. “These juniors work hard all year long just to qualify to come to America’s Dog Show. Congratulations to Mallori Seifert on her incredible achievement.”
The honor includes a $6,000 Junior Showmanship Finalists Scholarship Award from the Westminster Kennel Club.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
