Grover Beach police help residents form Neighborhood Watch groups

The Grover Beach Police Department will host two meetings for community members who want to establish Neighborhood Watch groups in their respective neighborhoods.
The first meeting will take place Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Ramona Garden Community Center. The second meeting will take place March 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Trouville Community Center at 1230 Trouville Ave.
At the meeting, the public will learn how to establish a Neighborhood Watch program with their neighbors; they will also learn about the Grover Beach Police Department’s Community Partnership Program, which connects community members to the Police Department to address regional crime problems.
For information, contact Sgt. Sonny Gerber at 805-473-4511 or Cmdr. Angelo Limon at 805-473-4506.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments