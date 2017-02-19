6 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Feb. 20

Studio project: collage newspaper cat with a red heart
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Make a collage cat using geometric shapes of recycled newspaper. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.
The State of the San Andreas
10:15 a.m. to noon.
A discussion of types of faults along the Central Coast, the modern earthquake history of the area, local sesismic hazards and the potential distribution of future events along California faults. Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. $3 CCSPA nonmembers. 805-772-2694.
Cal Poly baseball
1 p.m.
Home opener against Stanford. Baggett Stadium, Cal Poly. 805-756-7288. www.gopoly.com/sports/bsb.
Putnam Smith & Ashley Storrow
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Singer-songwriter folk duo. Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, No. 5, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-8388.
The Salton Sea: A New Vision and the Importance to Birds
7 to 8 p.m.
Morro Coast Audubon Society Community Program presented by Andrea Jones, director of bird conservation for Audubon California. Refreshments will be provided. Oak Glen Pavilion, San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-772-1991.
JoJo
7 to 11 p.m.
Pop artist. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $25 to $125. 805-546-8600.
