Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Feb. 20

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Consider development code amendment for flood plain management.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-4567. Consider contributing funds to five cities warming center; agree to jointly finance and construct a replacement animal services shelter; consider marijuana business ordinances and tax
Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees. Meets Tuesday. 805-474-3000. Approve project proposal from RRM Design Group for $5 million infrastructure rehabilitation at Oceano Elementary School.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6270. Continued use permit approval of Auto Body Builders shop within residential zone; conditional use permit consideration for 270-square-foot addition at 2926 Fir Ave.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Review board bylaws and discuss board of director’s self-evaluation workbook; review and discuss district’s strategic plan.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Consider agreement with county for Public Facilities Fees relating to firefighting and emergency response service; review San Luis Obispo County 2014-16 Resource Summary Report Public Review Draft; consider update to Emergency Generator Project.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Approve an updated city smoking ordinance. Appoint an interim fire chief and battalion chief and approve associated costs. Consider a memorandum of agreement with San Luis Obispo County to jointly finance a replacement animal services shelter.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Consider approving memorandum of agreement with county to jointly finance and construct a replacement animal services shelter.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7100. Study session related to user and regulatory fees; plan for open space hours of use; budget review; fiscal forecast.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider a mid-year budget review and adjustments. Adopt 2017-2019 fiscal year goals.
