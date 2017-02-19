Cal Poly dorm still evacuated, road closures, outages continue — and more rain is on the way

San Luis Obispo County spent a calm Sunday dealing with the effects of storms that battered the Central Coast on Friday and Saturday.
Fremont Hall, a freshman dormitory that houses 271 students, remained evacuated on Sunday. Matt Lazier, a spokesman for Cal Poly, said in an email that officials had no timeline on when students would be able to return.
The dorm was cleared out Saturday afternoon after storms caused a nearby hillside to become unstable. Students were evacuated to temporary open housing on campus. Residents who are out of town or who choose to seek shelter somewhere else should notify housing@calpoly.edu, the university said in a statement.
Some roads also remain closed around the county. Airport Road at the river crossing just south of Estrella Road in Paso Robles is closed, as is Cholame Valley Road between Highway 46 and McMillian Canyon Road near Shandon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
In Arroyo Grande, The Pike between Elm Street and Halcyon Road is closed because PG&E is responding to downed power lines, the city said. Corbett Canyon Road is closed at Highway 227, Huasna Road is closed at Stagecoach Road, and Brisco Road is closed at El Camino Real.
As of 12 p.m. Sunday, 2,959 PG&E customers were without power, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey tweeted.
In Morro Bay, 110 people in the area of Highway 1 and South Bay Boulevard were still without power, according to PG&E outage maps. About 1,500 people in the area of Highway 227, Corbett Canyon Road and Huasna Road in Arroyo Grande also had not had power restored as of Sunday afternoon. In a strip stretching down Highway 101 from Pismo Beach to Grover Beach, 416 people were without power.
But the Sunday calm will be short-lived. Beginning Sunday night into Monday morning, a warm front will bring more rain, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. A cold front will follow Monday night to Tuesday morning, bringing gusts of wind at up to 50 mph and more rain, Lindsey said. That rain will dissipate into scattered showers Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
Lindsey said the Central Coast is expected to see a total of 2 to 3 inches of rain from Sunday evening through Tuesday.
