February 18, 2017

8 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Feb. 19

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Fox & Bones

1 p.m.

Harmony duo from Portland. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.

Theodore Roosevelt Monument: A Discussion with Dan Krieger and Paula Zima

2 p.m.

Find out about Theodore Roosevelt’s 1903 visit to San Luis Obispo and contribution to Central Coast land preservation. See the unveiling of Paula Zima’s moquette, a miniature of the statue of a seated Teddy Roosevelt as he was at a 1903 rally in Mitchell Park. Jack House & Gardens, 536 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-470-0983.

“Guys & Dolls”

2 p.m.

Tony Award-winning musical. San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St. $40 to $45. 805-786-2440. www.slolittletheatre.org.

Organ Concert Series

3 p.m.

Internationally acclaimed Hans Uwe Hielscher. Wine reception follows in Wilson Hall. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-5451. www.fpcslo.org.

Driskill-Smith & Gramley

3 p.m.

English organist Clive Driskill-Smith teams up with American percussion virtuoso Joseph Gramley. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $24 to $30. 805-756-4849.

Cal Poly Chamber Recital

3 p.m.

Pianist Susan Azaret Davies and cellist Barbara Hunter-Spencer. Davidson Music Center, Room 218, Cal Poly. $5. 805-756-2406. www.music.calpoly.edu/calendar.

“Nana’s Naughty Knickers”

3 p.m.

Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $17 to $22. 805-927-3877. www.pewterploughplayhouse.org.

Poetry Reading

7 p.m.

Corners of the Mouth poetry reading with Pamela Davis, Darius Degher and Paula C. Lowe. Open reading to follow. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. 805-903-3595.

