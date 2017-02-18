8 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Feb. 19

Fox & Bones
1 p.m.
Harmony duo from Portland. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.
Theodore Roosevelt Monument: A Discussion with Dan Krieger and Paula Zima
2 p.m.
Find out about Theodore Roosevelt’s 1903 visit to San Luis Obispo and contribution to Central Coast land preservation. See the unveiling of Paula Zima’s moquette, a miniature of the statue of a seated Teddy Roosevelt as he was at a 1903 rally in Mitchell Park. Jack House & Gardens, 536 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-470-0983.
“Guys & Dolls”
2 p.m.
Tony Award-winning musical. San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St. $40 to $45. 805-786-2440. www.slolittletheatre.org.
Organ Concert Series
3 p.m.
Internationally acclaimed Hans Uwe Hielscher. Wine reception follows in Wilson Hall. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-5451. www.fpcslo.org.
Driskill-Smith & Gramley
3 p.m.
English organist Clive Driskill-Smith teams up with American percussion virtuoso Joseph Gramley. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $24 to $30. 805-756-4849.
Cal Poly Chamber Recital
3 p.m.
Pianist Susan Azaret Davies and cellist Barbara Hunter-Spencer. Davidson Music Center, Room 218, Cal Poly. $5. 805-756-2406. www.music.calpoly.edu/calendar.
“Nana’s Naughty Knickers”
3 p.m.
Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $17 to $22. 805-927-3877. www.pewterploughplayhouse.org.
Poetry Reading
7 p.m.
Corners of the Mouth poetry reading with Pamela Davis, Darius Degher and Paula C. Lowe. Open reading to follow. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. 805-903-3595.
