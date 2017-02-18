Paso Robles to host National Junior Swine Association Western Regional

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame Pause

0:50 Stranded vehicle pulled out of flooded Oceano intersection

1:56 Flooding, storm damage in Morro Bay

1:03 Winds batter South County; flooding, and downed trees, power lines block roadways

1:09 Trees crush cars, solar panels at Morro Bay High; students to be evacuated from campus

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point