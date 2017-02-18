Paso Robles to host National Junior Swine Association Western Regional

The 2017 National Junior Swine Association Western Regional show is coming to the Paso Robles Event Center in November.
The association is the largest youth livestock organization in the United States, according to a release from the organization. It’s open to youth ages 21 and under and focuses on four breeds — Duroc, Hampshire, Landrace and Yorkshire — as well as crossbreeds.
At the Paso Robles event, participants will compete in showmanship and skills contests, as well as the Barn-Yard Olympics.
“We are honored to host this significant and important livestock event for youth from throughout the nation,” said Michael Bradely, CEO of the California Mid-State Fair.
Last year’s western regional was held in Turlock.
Dates for the 2017 show are Nov. 30 through Dec. 3. The deadline to enter is Nov. 1. Complete details are available at http://nationalswine.com.
